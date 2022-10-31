Russia Is Threatening Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites

According to a senior representative, Russia has complete right to threaten Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites providing internet to Ukrainians. Primarily because Ukraine’s military benefits from internet access.

Therefore, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Konstantin Vorontsoy told the United Nations forum on Wednesday that such activities hint at America’s indirect participation in the military dispute.

Meanwhile, Russia and China were leading a seven-member bloc of countries to bash America. It demand testing of anti-satellite weapons. However, they were doing this to ensure peace globally. Afterward, Vorontsoy released a statement there seems to be a risk of disagreement and a dangerous trend rising while the war is going on in Ukraine.

Moreover, he said that under the Outer Space Treaty, the use of civilian satellites is questionable. As it only provides for the using outer space peacefully, and the international community needs to condemn it.

However, Russian forces tried to cut off Ukrainian internet services to remove Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from his position. But, the Russian forces failed to do that since SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s Starlink network gave internet to Ukraine.

Currently, the Starlink projects aim to increase the number of satellites from 12,000 to 42,000. Therefore, many will easily access the internet, according to a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Publication warning last week.

Elon Musk is now demanding Pentagon pay for this multi-million dollar project of equipping Ukraine. Elon Musk tweeted that it is becoming difficult for them to deal with cyberattacks and jamming.

Besides, a controversy began due to Musk’s restlessness in which Ukrainian citizens and officials bashed him. Because of proposing a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Musk’s proposal favored the priorities of Russians though Ukraine is doing well on the battlefield.

Hence, on Twitter, a Ukrainian diplomat suggested Musk to “F*** off,” so the SpaceX founder thinks to stop providing internet through Starlink. Furthermore, Musk tweeted that Starlink is only following a Ukrainian diplomat’s recommendation.

Zelensky’s team recognizes Musk’s efforts in helping them survive the most challenging times during the war. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claims that their officials are looking for ways to provide money to keep using Starlink, and it won’t be a problem.

Moreover, according to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, if the problem is the only money, they can get it from the Pentagon package since it can support Ukraine or anywhere in Europe.

Read more: