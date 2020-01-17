Saarey Music disrupting the classic music industry with technology

Saarey Music is the first classic music streaming platform for Pakistan. Here you can listen to the legends of the classical music industry.

Classic music used to dominate the music industry of Pakistan years ago but now it seems like losing its essence. But Saarey Music app is here to revive that lost tradition of ours. In Saarey Music, you can find a curated list of classical artists that are the pride of the classical music industry of Pakistan and who earned fame because of their exceptional work. You can also listen to the best performances of different artists, rediscover Pakistan’s true culture and heritage and immerse yourself in the magic of Pakistani classical music.

The exclusive recordings of these artists that Saarey Music offers are from the time of the 1960s which are very rare to get your hands on in 2020. These masterpieces range from Malika e Mausiqi Roshan Ara Begum, Emperor of Tabla Ustad Shaukat Hussain, Sitarnawaz Ustad Sharif Khan Poonch wala and the legendary Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan duo.

On Saarey Music app you can hear to your favorite raag and immerse yourself in the magic of Pakistani classical music, on-demand, anytime and on any mobile device. You can download the application from Google Play Store or from the App Store on your devices. Registering to this application provides you with limited free access to some exclusive content from the library. And if you feel like listening to some of the 60s masterpieces then you will need to subscribe to get the access.

Initially, you will get a 7 days free trial and further proceeding you have three different subscription plans. A Monthly, half-yearly and yearly plan, with daily and weekly plans in the works. The users can pay their subscription through visa/Mastercard debit/credit card, with their Google Play/iTunes account and users will also be able to get cash collected soon from their doorstep, isn’t it amazing.

So download now and listen to the legendary musician that has won countless hearts along the way.

