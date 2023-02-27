Samsung Collaborates With US Company To Produce First 5nm AI-Chips For Self-Driving Cars

Samsung has planned to supply AI chips for self-driving cars: Ambarella, a tier-1 automotive supplier developing high-accuracy video encoders, partners with a Korean tech giant.

Ambarella has collaborated with several tech firms to expand its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) toolkit. However, its most recent collaboration with Samsung will broaden the variety of products it offers.

Samsung’s first 5nm chip for Ambarella -The CV3 -AD685 possesses an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine and an automotive grade GPU.

According to the sources, the new advanced chip supports Level 2+to Level 4 autonomous driving software.

The new chip is more advanced and can process 4D imaging radar neural networks. Computer vision, deep sensor fusion and ADAS path planning.

The companies have yet to reveal their plans for which car will be responsible for ADAS tech.

Although, with a faster and better technological system, the company will receive the first mover status in the entire Self-Driving vehicle arena.

However, the chip features ARM Cortex A78AE and R52 CPU cores. In addition, an automotive-grade GPU (for visualization). A hardware security module, an advanced ISP to process camera inputs, and a dense stereo and optical flow engine.

On the other hand, its algorithm-first architecture supports the entire software stack used by Level 2+ to Level 4 autonomous cars.

Samsung Foundry’s 5 nm is optimized for automative-grade semiconductors. Not only this, it has tight process controls. However, it offers advanced IP for high reliability and traceability.

Hence, Ambarella depends on Samsung for its 5nm chips as the South Korean form has an excellent experience in automotive foundry processes, chip package development and proprietary technologies.

Last year, Samsung announced it was joining the independent vehicle business. Instead of following Xiaomi’s example, the company will supply chips used by AI that control self-driving systems.

A US-based semiconductor company Ambarella will be the customer. And the two companies are promising to transform the next generation of autonomous vehicles.

Moreover, the company started in 2004 to develop H.264 video encoder for professional broadcast services. Later, it extended its technology into consumer video and transitioned is developing low-power video compression chips.

In the last few years, Ambarella acquired several automotive companies. In 2015 it took over VisLAB, responsible for tech vision and established its own SoC into its solutions to provide ADAS for autonomous vehicles.

Ambarella and Incepto Technology announced a collaboration to provide a solution for an automotive-grade central computing platform last year.

Ambarella produces its CV flow SoCs that simultaneously process around seven 8MP cameras, front ADAS safety feature and surround camera perception.

