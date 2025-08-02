Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE is back in the spotlight with a few specs leaks revealing key upgrades and changes. The phone features the Exynos 2400 SoC, replacing the older 2400e chip. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2340 resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Galaxy S25 FE main camera is 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. It also includes a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. For selfies, the device uses a 12MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The 4,500mAh battery supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, offering solid power management. It measures 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm and weighs 190g. The phone is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. It will ship with Android 16 and Samsung’s One UI 8.

Compared to the S24 FE, this model has a better chipset, a sharper selfie camera, and faster charging. However, the battery size is smaller than the S24 FE’s 4,700 mAh. This cutback might raise concerns among users who prioritize battery life.

According to leaks, Samsung may launch the S25 FE earlier than the S24 FE, which debuted in late September.

