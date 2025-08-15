By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Galaxy S26 Pro

Samsung is set to refresh its Galaxy flagship lineup with the upcoming S26 series. The standard S26 will be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed key specifications for the S26 Pro (SM-S9420). The device will feature a 6.27-inch display and a 4,300 mAh battery. This marks a slight increase over the Galaxy S25’s 4,000 mAh battery.

Previous rumors suggest the S26 Pro may also include an upgraded main camera sensor. However, exact details about the sensor have not been shared yet.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models: the S26 Pro, S26 Edge (replacing the Plus), and S26 Ultra. Samsung aims to enhance performance, battery life, and display quality across the series.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

