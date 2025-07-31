By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 14 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung is preparing to launch three new tablets soon. These include the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, the premium Galaxy Tab S11, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite recently appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database. This certification step signals that the official launch may be near.

Rumors suggest Samsung could unveil the Tab S10 Lite as early as next month. The device is expected to feature the Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the tablet will support both the S Pen and an attachable keyboard. It is designed to deliver productivity and flexibility on a budget.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is also rumored to include an 8,000 mAh battery. It will likely support 45W fast wired charging, ensuring minimal downtime.

Out of the box, the tablet should run Android 15, layered with Samsung’s One UI 7 interface. These software upgrades will improve performance and user experience.

Samsung’s upcoming release promises to blend performance with affordability. As the launch nears, more confirmed details are expected to emerge.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

