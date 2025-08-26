After weeks of speculation and countless leaks, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, its newest addition to the tablet lineup. The device brings a balanced mix of performance, creativity tools, and everyday convenience at an accessible price. With a 10.9-inch LCD screen that offers 600-nit peak brightness and reduced blue light emission, Samsung is aiming to deliver both comfort and clarity for long hours of use.

Designed for productivity and creativity, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes with upgraded internals, a reliable battery, and bundled software perks that enhance the overall experience.

According to the source, the tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD, offering bright visuals and eye comfort through lower blue light emission technology. Samsung has equipped it with an upgraded processor and increased memory capacity, though exact comparisons were not detailed in the press release.

Powering the device is an 8,000 mAh battery with support for Super-Fast Charging, expected to be 45W. The box includes an S Pen, and Samsung has built several creative software features to complement it.

Additionally, users can purchase a Book Cover Keyboard separately, which features a dedicated Galaxy AI key for instant access to AI tools. The device also comes with Google’s Circle to Search, making quick lookups more seamless.

Samsung is also adding value with multiple partner offers. Buyers will receive a one-year free subscription to Goodnotes, six months of Clip Studio Paint with a 20% discount on the first paid plan, and a 66% discount on LumaFusion, along with one month of Creator Pass. A one-month trial of Notion AI Plus is also included.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is available in gray, silver, and coral red color options. The expected price starts at PKR 113,999, with a wider global rollout beginning on September 5.