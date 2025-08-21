By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 10 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the most advanced Android tablets of the year. Samsung has focused on refining the design while packing in powerful hardware upgrades.

Early leaks highlight improvements in display, cameras, and performance, making it a worthy successor to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. With its official debut expected at IFA in early September, the tablet is already creating buzz among enthusiasts.

The previous Galaxy Tab Ultra models featured a dual front camera setup. While functional, this design resulted in a wide and noticeable notch. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is addressing the issue with a more balanced approach.

It will feature a single front-facing camera, placed within a smaller semicircular notch. Thanks to thin bezels, the notch takes up minimal space on the massive 14.6-inch OLED screen.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Samsung is rumored to be using a new OLED panel for the S11 Ultra. Although resolution remains 2,960 x 1,848 pixels, improvements such as higher brightness and better visuals are expected. On the back, the device carries two cameras, a wide and an ultra-wide, for versatile photography.

Powering the tablet will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, according to WinFuture. Some earlier reports hinted at the 9400+. The difference is minor, with the Plus version offering a slight CPU boost and around 20% better NPU performance. Either way, users can expect smooth performance.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will support up to 16GB RAM, with 12GB likely on the base model. Storage options are set to go as high as 1TB. The tablet will launch with Android 16, layered with Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8. Features tailored for large-screen productivity may be revealed closer to launch.

In terms of design, Samsung has managed to slim the device down to just 5.1 mm. This is thinner than the Tab S10 Ultra, which measured 5.4 mm. Despite the thinner frame, the new tablet packs a slightly larger 11,600 mAh battery. Charging speed, however, will remain capped at 45W.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

