Samsung-Google Jointly Reveal World’s First Android XR Headset

At Google I/O 2025, Samsung confirmed that its first Android XR headset, codenamed “Project Moohan“, will arrive before the end of 2025. This marks the culmination of a multi‑year effort between Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm to deliver true extended‑reality hardware powered by Android XR.







Developers will gain early access to the Android XR SDK Developer Preview during the conference, with a stable SDK release and hardware availability slated for later this year.

Google-Samsung-Qualcomm XR Headset Partnership

Google and Samsung’s collaboration extends beyond hardware to reference designs. Google is creating an open reference platform for AR glasses, while Samsung provides the prototype hardware that other OEMs can adapt. Qualcomm’s XR‑optimized Snapdragon chipset powers the device, offering AR, VR, and mixed‑reality modes with efficient power management.

XR Headset Launch Timeline

Google’s I/O session schedule revealed that after today’s SDK preview, the Android XR Developer SDK will reach stable release in the fourth quarter of 2025. This coincides with Samsung’s commercial launch of “Project Moohan” just in time.







According to early indicators, the first Android XR headset would have released in 2026. However, the speech today made clear that the helmet will be accessible later this year, so verifying a 2025 release date.

Only a few developers are currently undergoing hardware demos. A larger pre-order period is expected to start in the latter third quarter of 2025.

XR Headset Key Features

Project Moohan integrates high‑refresh‑rate micro‑OLED displays, dozens of environmental sensors, and an external battery pack for extended use. The unique thing is that they are all housed in a lightweight metal‑framed visor.

We are expected to get a custom Android XR headset shell on standard x86 architecture. So, it will ensure compatibility with existing PC and mobile apps alongside new XR‑optimized titles. Developers can leverage Jetpack SceneCore and ARCore for Jetpack XR to build immersive experiences tailored to the headset’s capabilities.

Looking Ahead

With Project Moohan poised to launch in 2025, Samsung and Google are setting the stage for a new wave of wearable computing. As the Android XR platform matures and third‑party hardware arrives, the ecosystem could rival standalone AR products from competing ecosystems.

Partnerships like Google and Samsung are not unique. We also have reports of brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster working on a dockable handheld variant called Project Aura. This device promises on‑the‑go XR experiences alongside the traditional headset form factor.