Mobile, Technology

Samsung Launches A Software Update That Lets You Turn Your Old Galaxy Phones into IoT devices

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 58 sec read>

Samsung has recently announced that it will be launching a new software update called the ‘Galaxy Upcycling at Home’ which allows users to convert their old and unused Galaxy smartphones into various types of IoT devices.

This update which is an expansion of the ‘Galaxy Upcycling’ program is primarily aimed at giving a new life to older Galaxy smartphones which are normally discarded by users once they shift to a much superior model. This update is currently in Beta and is limited to South Korea, the U.S, and the UK and will later release worldwide after the testing phase has been completed.

Internet of Things is the next boom in the technology ecosystem and is already making a tremendous impact in regards to home automation, accessibility, and more. According to Samsung, the software update provides enhanced sound and light-control features by repurposing built-in sensors of older Galaxy phones. Consumers can use the SmartThings Labs feature on their existing SmartThings app to choose how they want to use these older devices.

In a nutshell, you can take that old Samsung Galaxy phone that was rotting in your cupboard and turn it into something which allows you to control your home’s lighting or act as a child care monitor or even a pet care solution.

This update will include battery optimization solutions to minimize battery usage so that these devices can be used for a longer period of time. Apart from just the old Galaxy devices, this feature will be available even to the newer devices in case you are looking to make your main Galaxy phone an all-in-one kind of device.

Internet of Things Samsung Samsung Galaxy
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Twitter Now Let’s You Tweet Pictures in 4K On Android and iOS

in Mobile, News
Apr 22, 2021  ·   42 sec read

NASA’s Mars Rover Turns Mars Air Into Breathable Oxygen

in News, Technology
Apr 22, 2021  ·   49 sec read

Apple Targeted In $50 Million Ransomware Attack, iMac and MacBook Details Leaked

in News, Technology
Apr 22, 2021  ·   54 sec read
Up Next: NASA’s Mars Rover Turns Mars Air Into Breathable Oxygen