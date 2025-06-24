Samsung has officially confirmed its next Samsung Unpacked event, putting an end to recent speculation and leaks. The highly anticipated showcase will take place in New York City on July 9 and will be streamed live via Samsung’s official YouTube channel and website.







At the center of this Samsung Unpacked event will be the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The new foldables are expected to bring significant improvements, including slimmer builds, enhanced durability, and advanced AI integration designed to elevate the user experience.

Samsung is also preparing to reveal new additions to its wearable ecosystem, including the Galaxy Watch 8 series and the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025. The Watch Ultra is tipped to introduce a rugged design with advanced health tracking features, aimed at fitness and outdoor users.

No New “Ultra” Foldable Expected

There had been early speculation about a new “Ultra” foldable model, but trusted sources have clarified that the term refers to upgraded features within the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rather than a separate device.







In addition to new hardware, Samsung is expected to showcase software innovations, including the debut of One UI 8, powered by Android 16. The latest software is likely to introduce AI-driven functionalities focused on personalization, efficiency, and smarter interactions across devices.

Rumors have also circulated about a possible appearance of the Galaxy S25 FE at Unpacked. While the device is reportedly ready, Samsung may choose to delay its launch to prevent product overlap, as the company typically emphasizes a single product category per event.

With a strong lineup of devices and software enhancements, this Samsung Unpacked promises to be one of the year’s biggest tech events. The brand continues to lead in foldable innovation and is now doubling down on integrating AI across its ecosystem for a smarter, more connected future.

Tech enthusiasts can expect major announcements and forward-looking features as Samsung unveils its next wave of flagship products during the upcoming event.