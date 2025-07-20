By Manik Aftab ⏐ 57 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Z Fold7 Hinge Issue Sparks Concerns Ahead Of Launch

Samsung may be facing early durability concerns as reports of a possible hinge issue on the Z Fold7 have started circulating online. Though it’s unclear whether the problem is widespread or tied to a few isolated demo units, users and enthusiasts are paying close attention to how the story unfolds.

Images posted on Reddit show Samsung Z Fold7 demo units that appear to have trouble opening fully. The original poster noted that they could “help it a bit,” suggesting the hinge may not be snapping into place as expected. While the issue does not seem severe, it’s raising eyebrows just ahead of the phone’s official release.

It remains unclear whether this is due to a manufacturing defect, preproduction inconsistency, or simply rough handling. Some speculate it could be user error, as there’s no confirmed pattern and no similar complaints from official review units.

At this point, there’s no indication of a widespread hinge problem or plans for a recall. Samsung’s new Armor FlexHinge, featured in the Z Fold7, is designed to reduce screen creasing and enhance durability by distributing stress more evenly.

However, Samsung has yet to provide official durability testing figures for the updated hinge. For reference, the Z Fold6 was rated for over 200,000 open and close cycles. Additionally, the Z Fold5’s hinge had a fully open tolerance between 178.5 and 181.5 degrees, which may be the case with the Z Fold7 as well.

While these early reports of Samsung Z Fold7 hinge issues are unconfirmed and could be isolated, they have sparked curiosity and concern among tech enthusiasts. The real test will come once customer deliveries begin.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

