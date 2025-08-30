By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung

Samsung has launched its first-ever 37-inch monitor, expanding the ViewFinity S8 lineup. Positioned between the 32-inch and 43-inch models, this new display promises enhanced readability and a comfortable viewing experience.

According to the Samsung blog, the extra screen space delivers an ideal viewing distance and a field of view designed for both individual work and team collaboration. Users can enjoy sharp UHD detail while seeing larger text and clearer information at a glance.

The 37-inch monitor features a 16:9 aspect ratio, offering five more inches of workspace compared to the 32-inch model. This extra space allows users to handle multiple tasks efficiently while keeping the UHD resolution intact.

Samsung 37-inch monitor

Text and images appear larger and more detailed, making information easier to digest during presentations or extended work sessions. Samsung emphasizes that the display is designed for collaborative environments, allowing multiple users to view content comfortably.

Ergonomics was also a priority in the design. TÜV Rheinland has certified the monitor as an “Ergonomic Workspace Display,” recognizing its ability to reduce eye strain during prolonged tasks. The Intelligent Eye Care feature further minimizes blue light and flicker, providing a comfortable viewing experience for long hours of text editing, document review, or creative work.

Samsung monitor viewfinity

Multitasking is simplified with a built-in keyboard, video, and mouse switch, which allows control of two devices using a single set of peripherals. The monitor supports picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes, enabling, for instance, a laptop and smartphone to share the screen simultaneously. Connectivity options include a USB-C port with 90W charging and a built-in LAN port.

YouTube video

For gamers, Samsung offers a 37-inch Odyssey G7 variant. It features a 1000R curved display, 4K UHD resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms (GTG) response time. This version is designed to provide an immersive, large-screen gaming experience without compromise.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

