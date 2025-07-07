The specifications of Samsung’s foldable devices have been leaked online just a few days before the official Galaxy Unpacked event. Roland Quandt of WinFuture reported these leaks, which include important information on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the much-anticipated Z Flip 7 FE. During Samsung’s worldwide event on Wednesday, July 10, all three devices are expected to launch.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications

The reports indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a lighter and slimmer design than its predecessors. It is said to provide consumers a high-end dual-screen experience with an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. A potent 4,400mAh battery will remain in spite of the thinner contour. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will power the Fold 7, which may come with storage options of 256GB and 512GB, with a 1TB option available in some areas. Upgrades to the camera are also anticipated; a 200MP primary sensor is a hot topic. Silver, black, and blue will probably be available color options.

The 4.1-inch cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to be able to wrap around and merge in perfectly with the rear cameras. A 50MP primary camera sensor, a slimmer design, and a 4,300mAh battery are also mentioned. Storage setups are anticipated to be similar to those of the Fold 7. Despite having a somewhat smaller battery, the Flip 7’s design changes are meant to increase portability without sacrificing functionality.

In addition, Samsung foldable devices will include a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This variant is rumored to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options with a 4,000mAh battery. Contrary to earlier leaks suggesting it would reuse the Flip 6’s design, the Flip 7 FE is now expected to adopt the wrap-around display like the Flip 7. Available colors may be limited to black and white, appealing to budget-conscious buyers seeking high-end design.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches

Additionally, promotions for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have been leaked. A new body style that resembles the Galaxy Watch Ultra and is square-shaped. Notably, these leaks did not include Samsung’s reported tri-fold smartphone, which suggests it may merely be hinting at the event.

The Samsung Foldable Devices portfolio continues to be the main focus as Samsung gets ready for Wednesday’s Galaxy Unpacked. These developments demonstrate the brand’s ongoing efforts to redefine foldable technology by providing cutting-edge functionality, elegant design, and additional choices for all user types.