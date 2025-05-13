Saudi Arabia AI Company ‘Humain’ Launched to Accelerate Vision 2030 Goals

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced the launch of a new Saudi Arabia AI company, Humain, to develop and manage artificial intelligence technologies—highlighting AI as a core pillar of the kingdom’s economic diversification under Vision 2030.

The new Saudi Arabia AI company, named Humain, will be chaired by Crown Prince bin Salman and operate under the Public Investment Fund (PIF). It will offer a suite of AI-driven services and products, including cloud capabilities, data centers, AI infrastructure, and advanced models. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for artificial intelligence outside the United States.

The announcement coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia this week—his first stop on a Gulf tour. AI is expected to feature prominently during Tuesday’s Saudi-U.S. investment forum in Riyadh, signaling strong bilateral interest in emerging tech sectors.

The kingdom, known as the world’s top crude oil exporter, is undergoing a major economic and social shift through its Vision 2030 program, aiming to reduce its dependency on oil revenues. Artificial intelligence, along with infrastructure and cloud technologies, has been identified as key to this transformation.

Earlier this year, U.S.-based cloud software giant Salesforce revealed plans to invest $500 million in Saudi Arabia to support AI initiatives, further emphasizing growing international confidence in the kingdom’s tech-driven future.