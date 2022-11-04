Saudi Arabia Launches Skilled Worker Verification Program In Pakistan

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Takamol Skill Verification Program (SVP) assessed the skilled workers at Hazza Institute of Technology (HIT).

The assessment was based on five technical skills: welding, building electrician, auto electrician, plumbing and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). In total, 88 candidates appeared in the skill verification program.

Furthermore, NAVTTC management visited the assessment center to check skilled workers’ theoretical and practical tests. The team conducted strict invigilation to check the overall setup and performance of the department.

The assessment was composed of two parts, each focusing on an essential aspect of employee performance. To check how much the workers are aware of the details of their profession.

Furthermore, SVP Saudi Arabia is collaborating with NAVTTC to verify the workers’ skills and ensure a longer market engagement in the Kingdom. Under the scheme, Pakistani workers can obtain contracts directly from Saudi companies without a sponsor.

Pakistan is the first Asian country to take advantage of the SVP scheme for skilled workers. We have an effective strategic relationship with Pakistan. We have selected it as the first country to start this program, said Saad Aiaqil, director-general of the Saudi professional verification program.

However, under the newly launched program, assessment centers in Pakistan will administer written and practical tests of skilled workers. Before they can apply for a Saudi Arabia visa.

Skilled workers will easily get an opportunity if they enroll for work visas with NAVTTC assessment under SVP . If a person wants a visa, skilled workers can register on the NAVTTC website. The aim is to provide authentic and internationally recognized joint verification. By both Takamol Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC Pakistan through the Recognition of Prior Learning ( RPL) assessment.

Saudia ambassador, Nawab-Bin-Said Al Malki, said that Pakistan has taken a good initiative by launching a program.

However, government established twelve centers in collaboration with Pakistan’s NAVTTC in eight different cities to facilitate every region to conduct tests.

Indeed, there are a lot of projects in the Kingdom going on, and this is a perfect opportunity for Pakistani labor to get a job in Saudi Arabia. Undoubtedly, this will benefit workers as there would be no need for Kafala now. Through this program, skilled workers can directly contact the company, said to Al-Malki.

Alas, to expand the program across the nation, the NAVTTC management emphasized the inclusion of more assessors from the public and private sectors through its online portal.

