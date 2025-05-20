Saudi Arabia Launches World’s First Doctorless Clinic

Saudi Arabia has launched the world’s first clinic operated entirely by artificial intelligence, eliminating the need for on-site human doctors.







This pioneering development signals a new era in healthcare delivery, swift, precise, and increasingly autonomous.

Unveiled in April 2025, the AI-powered clinic is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Almoosa Health Group and Shanghai-based Synyi AI, a company that has previously partnered with over 800 hospitals across China since its founding in 2016. The clinic is located in the Al Ahsa region and marks Synyi AI’s first expansion beyond China.

An AI-driven virtual doctor called “Dr. Hua” sits at the heart of the clinic and interacts with patients through a tablet interface. Users input their symptoms, prompting the AI to ask additional questions, review diagnostics like ECGs and X-rays, and propose a treatment plan.







Importantly, while the AI handles the primary diagnostic process, a licensed human physician reviews and signs off on the treatment, creating a system that merges AI efficiency with medical accountability.

Synyi AI’s CEO, Zhang Shaodian, described this shift in clinical practice by stating:

“AI has traditionally assisted doctors. Now, we are taking the final step—allowing AI to diagnose and treat directly.”

Internal evaluations report an error rate below 0.3%, demonstrating the AI system’s impressive precision. However, Dr. Hua currently specializes in just 30 respiratory conditions, such as asthma and pharyngitis. The clinic aims to broaden its diagnostic capabilities to 50 diseases, eventually including gastrointestinal and dermatological issues, within the next year.

Free Trial and Future Expansion

During its pilot phase, the AI clinic is providing services free of charge while collecting diagnostic data for analysis by Saudi regulators. Upon approval, full commercial services will commence.

Synyi AI plans to expand the model across other hospitals within Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East. The aim is to transform how healthcare is delivered across the region.