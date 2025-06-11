Saudi Visa Ban Lifted For 14 Countries Pakistan Included

Saudi Arabia has lifted the temporary visa ban for 14 countries, including Pakistan, following the successful conclusion of the Hajj 2025. This signals the resumption of short-term visa categories such as Umrah, family visit, and business visit visas.







The temporary suspension began in April 2025, was primarily aimed at managing the influx of visitors and preventing unauthorized pilgrimages during the peak Hajj season. The measure was taken to avoid overcrowding and ensure the safety of pilgrims. The restrictions had impacted various visa types, including single and multiple-entry business visas, tourist e-visas, and family visit visas.

The temporary ban was imposed on nationals from countries such as India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Pakistan, among others.. The decision to temporarily halt these visas was to better regulate pilgrim traffic and prevent the misuse of non-Hajj visas by individuals attempting to perform Hajj without official permits. The concern arose after instances of overcrowding and safety issues in previous Hajj seasons.

While the short-term visa suspension has been lifted, it’s important to note that a separate “Block Work Visa” ban for the same 14 countries remains in effect until the end of June 2025. This latter restriction is believed to be part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to curb irregular migration, combat visa misuse, and strengthen national employment initiatives, aligning with its Vision 2030 goals.