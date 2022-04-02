Savyour expands its reach through launch of in-store feature and Google Chrome Extension

Savyour, Pakistan’s first pay-per-sale affiliate marketing network and rewards platform, has rolled out its in-store feature to broaden its scope from e-commerce to the overall retail sector of the country. Simultaneously, they have also launched a Google Chrome Extension to provide users with further convenience while shopping online.

The newly launched in-store feature allows users to earn additional cashback on top of purchases they make from brick-and-mortar outlets of Savyour’s partner brands. To get cashback, users can simply check-in via the app at a partner brand’s location and upload a scanned copy of their receipt. The cashback earned can be used in any way consumers wish as it is deposited to the in-app wallet and can be redeemed as cash in any bank account or mobile wallet. This feature works on all payment methods and the cashback reward is on top of running promotions and discounts.

“The launch of our in-store feature strengthens our commitment towards transforming the way consumers shop in Pakistan. We, at Savyour, want to improve the shopping experience of our users, and one way of doing this is to reward them with cash. This incentive builds brand loyalty for businesses of all sizes in a simple but effective manner, increasing their revenue per customer. As we continue to expand our customer base across the country in different categories, our core mission remains to set new standards for user experience in all their transactions.” stated Umair Gadit, CEO and Co-founder, Savyour.

The platform has already partnered with over 40 brands across 5 categories for this vertical. As of now, this feature is available in Karachi with plans of expanding to Islamabad and Lahore soon. Through the Google Chrome Extension, Savyour’s users will be able to automatically activate cashback once they log onto a partner brand’s website and place an order.

Founded in August 2020, Savyour established the country’s first and largest rewards platform which is also available to users as a mobile application and website. Till date, the platform has on-boarded over 300 brands and expanded its presence across 58 cities. This year, Savyour’s expansion plans include launching new categories to offer users with more options which would elevate the overall shopping experience in Pakistan and benefit a broader community of consumers.

As of now, Savyour is partnered with numerous top brands in Pakistan across Food, Fashion, Beauty & Personal care, Grocery and Electronics categories where you can get 1000’s of Rupees in Cashback with each order you place through Savyour.

In a nutshell, the e-commerce is booming and with different features coming around, competitors would be slowly looking to implement new methods to gain more traction and more value. However, regardless of the numerous e-commerce startups the main concern is the sustainability and how much impact would all these startups bring in the next 10 years.