The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has cancelled the authorization and operating license of Money Masters Currency Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect, following serious violations of regulatory requirements.

Under directive ECD/M&PRD/PR/01/2025-68, the company is prohibited from conducting any form of foreign exchange operations across Pakistan, including currency trading, money transfers, and the running of exchange counters.

This regulatory step underscores SBP’s zero-tolerance policy on non-compliance and highlights the central bank’s commitment to maintaining transparency, stability, and trust in the financial system. The action also sends a strong signal to other exchange companies to strictly adhere to Pakistan’s financial regulations.

