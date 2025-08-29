The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rolled out the Performance Evaluation System for Investment Abroad (PESIA), a new online framework aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in monitoring equity investments abroad (EIA). The system will centralize reporting for Authorized Dealers (ADs), ensuring stronger oversight of overseas investment activities.

According to a circular issued on Friday, PESIA will function as a centralized mechanism for reporting all EIA-related transactions through SBP’s Data Acquisition Portal (DAP).

These categories also include employee stock options, portfolio investments, inward and outward remittances, and overseas company performance updates.

Reporting Requirements for Authorized Dealers

SBP has made monthly and annual reporting mandatory under PESIA:

Reporting Requirement Frequency / Deadline Equity Investment Transactions (DFS 1–9) By the 5th working day of each month Financial Performance Data (DFS 10) Annually, within 3 months of the investee’s FY-end

Additionally, ADs are required to submit legacy data in two phases:

Phase Coverage Period Submission Deadline I Feb 10, 2021 – Jul 31, 2025 Nov 28, 2025 II Transactions before Feb 9, 2021 Feb 28, 2026

Each AD must also file a compliance report signed by the Group Head Compliance by March 5, 2026.

The SBP has warned that Heads of EIA Units and Group Heads Compliance will be directly responsible for ensuring accuracy and timely submission. Non-compliance or erroneous reporting could invite enforcement action under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947, or other applicable laws.

A comprehensive user manual has been released to guide ADs on system navigation, data entry, and issuance of mandatory Investee Company Codes.

The central bank has directed all Authorized Dealers to inform clients about the new reporting requirements and ensure strict adherence to PESIA.

“The framework strengthens monitoring and accountability in overseas investments, ensuring data reliability for Pakistan’s financial system,” an SBP official noted.