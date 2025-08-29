By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sbp

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rolled out the Performance Evaluation System for Investment Abroad (PESIA), a new online framework aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in monitoring equity investments abroad (EIA). The system will centralize reporting for Authorized Dealers (ADs), ensuring stronger oversight of overseas investment activities.

According to a circular issued on Friday, PESIA will function as a centralized mechanism for reporting all EIA-related transactions through SBP’s Data Acquisition Portal (DAP).

These categories also include employee stock options, portfolio investments, inward and outward remittances, and overseas company performance updates.

Reporting Requirements for Authorized Dealers

SBP has made monthly and annual reporting mandatory under PESIA:

Reporting Requirement Frequency / Deadline
Equity Investment Transactions (DFS 1–9) By the 5th working day of each month
Financial Performance Data (DFS 10) Annually, within 3 months of the investee’s FY-end

Additionally, ADs are required to submit legacy data in two phases:

Phase Coverage Period Submission Deadline
I Feb 10, 2021 – Jul 31, 2025 Nov 28, 2025
II Transactions before Feb 9, 2021 Feb 28, 2026

Each AD must also file a compliance report signed by the Group Head Compliance by March 5, 2026.

The SBP has warned that Heads of EIA Units and Group Heads Compliance will be directly responsible for ensuring accuracy and timely submission. Non-compliance or erroneous reporting could invite enforcement action under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947, or other applicable laws.

A comprehensive user manual has been released to guide ADs on system navigation, data entry, and issuance of mandatory Investee Company Codes.

The central bank has directed all Authorized Dealers to inform clients about the new reporting requirements and ensure strict adherence to PESIA.

“The framework strengthens monitoring and accountability in overseas investments, ensuring data reliability for Pakistan’s financial system,” an SBP official noted.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

High Level Meeting Reviews Governments Electric Bike Incentive Campaign
Karachi Mayor Launches Electric Bikes for KMC Staff
Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network
Fast Cables Profit Falls 33% to Rs1.27bn in FY25
Flood relief
ADB Grants $3M Flood Relief Aid to Pakistan
Colleges In Sindh
Punjab Extends School Closures in Flood-Hit Areas
Pakistan Desktop Computer Sales Jumps 90% in Q2 2025 Viper Leads Market
Sbp Issues 2025 List Of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
SBP Issues 2025 List of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
Nccia Gambling Summons Issued For Iqra Kanwal And Other Influencers
NCCIA Gambling Summons Issued for Iqra Kanwal and Other Influencers
Apple Powerbeats Fit Teaser Confirms Fall 2025 Release
Apple Powerbeats Fit Teaser Confirms Fall 2025 Release
Imf Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
IMF Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
Consumers Charged Rs18 86 Billion In Tv Fees Via Electricity Bills
Govt Extends Power Bill Deadlines in Flood-Hit Areas
Nic Karachi Cohort 14 Rs 5m Startup Grant Announced
NIC Karachi Launches Cohort 14 for Startups, Grants Announced Up to Rs5M
Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy
OGRA Orders Oil & Gas Sector to Adopt Digital Payments
Nadra
Punjab Floods Force NADRA to Temporarily Shut Service Centers