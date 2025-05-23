SECP Allows Microfinance Companies to Join “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” Scheme

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move toward promoting affordable housing and financial inclusion, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved regulatory relaxations allowing Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs) to participate in the Punjab government’s Apni Chhat Apna Ghar housing scheme. This initiative is designed to provide affordable housing to low-income households across the province.







NBMFCs play a vital role in delivering financial services to underserved communities, particularly in rural and remote areas. Their portfolio includes microloans, livelihood financing, and increasingly, housing solutions where conventional financial institutions often fall short.

By including NBMFCs in the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme, SECP is expanding their reach and enabling them to offer tailored, accessible financing solutions that support homeownership for marginalized populations. This move not only supports financial empowerment but also aligns with SECP’s broader agenda of fostering inclusive economic growth.

The regulatory move strengthens the capacity of NBMFCs to contribute to the housing finance sector and meet the rising demand for low-cost housing. With the SECP’s backing, the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme can now leverage the nationwide presence of microfinance institutions to uplift underserved communities.







This approval reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that every Pakistani, regardless of income level, has a pathway to secure housing and financial stability.