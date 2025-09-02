By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 30 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced new rules for Digital Asset Management Services (DAMS) to regulate Digital Asset Management Companies (Digital AMCs). The move aims to enhance investor protection, promote transparency, and streamline the use of digital platforms in Pakistan’s financial sector.

The changes, issued through S.R.O.1438(I)/2025, amend the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008. Under the updated framework, “Digital Platforms” now include mobile apps, web portals, internet-based channels, digital distribution platforms, and supplementary digital services used by AMCs to connect with investors.

The regulations apply to all Fund Management NBFCs and Digital AMCs seeking to provide DAMS. Companies must submit a license application along with a five-year business plan covering financial projections, operational strategy, and a risk management framework.

Key Requirements for DAMS

Requirement Details
Licensing Must comply with NBFC Rules 4 & 5, and state intent in Form-II
Business Plan Include 5-year projections, operational strategy, sustainability, risk management
Service Scope DAMS allowed only through approved digital platforms
Compliance Digital AMCs must follow all conventional AMC rules unless exemptions apply

The SECP may grant an AMS license with the condition that services will only be offered through digital platforms. These reforms are expected to encourage digital innovation in Pakistan’s asset management industry while ensuring robust oversight and investor confidence.

