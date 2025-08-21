Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan joined with the Board of Investment to sign agreements that connect NEPRA, PRA, DRAP, SNGPL, PEMRA, and IESCO to the SECP eZfile portal under the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative. The move lets these organizations retrieve company data electronically and ends many repeat filings.

The integration removes paperwork and speeds up approvals. Corporations will no longer submit the same documents to multiple regulators. The change will cut processing time and reduce compliance costs for businesses. The single access point will help small firms and foreign investors to get services faster.

SECP executed the MoUs through its eZfile portal. The portal already links with several agencies and now expands to include key federal and provincial regulators. The rollout will follow a phased plan and will add more agencies in the coming weeks. The Pakistan Business Portal will act as a broader single window and will link to these services as part of a government-funded effort to ease doing business.

The regulator described the integration as part of its plan to move from paper to platform and to make one hundred percent of services available online. SECP will provide technical support and training to partner agencies so that data exchange is secure and consistent with privacy rules. Agencies will use shared protocols to verify company records and to reduce delays caused by manual checks.

Officials said the reform will improve regulatory oversight and reduce opportunities for error and fraud. They said businesses will save time on registration renewals and compliance reporting. The SECP and BOI will monitor the system closely and will publish progress reports to show how much time and cost businesses save. Officials pledged rapid expansion of the network to include additional bodies in the next phase.