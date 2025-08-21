By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 30 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan joined with the Board of Investment to sign agreements that connect NEPRA, PRA, DRAP, SNGPL, PEMRA, and IESCO to the SECP eZfile portal under the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative. The move lets these organizations retrieve company data electronically and ends many repeat filings.

The integration removes paperwork and speeds up approvals. Corporations will no longer submit the same documents to multiple regulators. The change will cut processing time and reduce compliance costs for businesses. The single access point will help small firms and foreign investors to get services faster.

SECP executed the MoUs through its eZfile portal. The portal already links with several agencies and now expands to include key federal and provincial regulators. The rollout will follow a phased plan and will add more agencies in the coming weeks. The Pakistan Business Portal will act as a broader single window and will link to these services as part of a government-funded effort to ease doing business.

The regulator described the integration as part of its plan to move from paper to platform and to make one hundred percent of services available online. SECP will provide technical support and training to partner agencies so that data exchange is secure and consistent with privacy rules. Agencies will use shared protocols to verify company records and to reduce delays caused by manual checks.

Officials said the reform will improve regulatory oversight and reduce opportunities for error and fraud. They said businesses will save time on registration renewals and compliance reporting. The SECP and BOI will monitor the system closely and will publish progress reports to show how much time and cost businesses save. Officials pledged rapid expansion of the network to include additional bodies in the next phase.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Leaks With Massive 14.6-Inch Screen
Nepra Directed To Oversee Flood Damaged Infrastructure Restoration
Flood water on both sides of the railway track along the Indus Highway in Sindh province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
NEPRA Directed to Oversee Flood Damaged Infrastructure Restoration
Sukkur Iba Sets Seven Conditions For Conducting Mdcat
PMDC Launches Digital Question Bank for MDCAT 2025
Ring Road Economic Zones To Boost Rawalpindi Trade And Jobs
Islamabad Confirms Launch of Two Major Road Projects Starting September
Realme
Realme Set to Launch Smartphone with 10,000mAh+ Battery
Rda Inflows July 2025 Hit 10 748 Billion
RDA Inflows July 2025 Hit $10.748 Billion
Biek
BIEK Releases Intermediate Part-II Pre-Engineering Marksheet
Pakkay Dost Youtube Channel Hacked Bilal Confirms
Popular Pakistani Pop Singer’s YouTube Channel Hacked
Meta Ai Reorganization Reshapes Superintelligence Teams
Meta Pauses AI Hiring, Cites Organisational Planning
5G Spectrum
Billions Lost as 5G Spectrum Auction Faces Delays
MoITT
Audit Finds Rs1.26bn Irregularities in MoITT’s ICT Projects
Askari Bank Profit Up 32 Yoy In 1hcy25
Askari Bank Profit Up 32% YoY in 1HCY25
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
Takaful Sector Grows Rapidly in SECP 2024 Insurance Report