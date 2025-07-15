Islamabad: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued the Draft Women EquiSmart Policy 2025–2028 on July 15, 2025, its first comprehensive gender equality framework for regulated sectors, including capital markets, insurance, non-banking finance, and the corporate sector. The framework is now available on the SECP’s website for public consultation.

The draft framework reflects the SECP’s strategic shift from fragmented diversity efforts to a structured, cohesive regulatory approach to gender inclusion, aligned with national priorities and global frameworks. Built around six core pillars, women’s leadership on boards, gender-disaggregated reporting, women’s entrepreneurship, gender-smart products, workplace inclusivity, and institutional capacity building, the policy outlines current practices, identifies existing gaps, and provides actionable recommendations supported by timelines and key stakeholders.