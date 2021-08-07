News, Technology

SECP Warns Businesses Against Choosing Cloud Providers With Data Centers In India & Israel

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 39 sec read>

In recent news, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has warned all businesses that when selecting Cloud Service Providers for their operations they must not select providers that offer services through their data centers situated in India and Israel due to security reasons.

The SECP will introduce new guidelines which will be applicable to all respective business entities (BE) incorporated within the commission under the Companies Act, 2017, the Securities Act, 2015, the Insurance Ordinance, 2000, and the NBFC Regulations, 2008, etc.

These BEs which are supervised by sector-specific regulators have been informed to ensure compliance with the sector-specific guidelines on Cloud-based services by their regulators.

Although some services such as cloud storage and email are offered free of cost, the SECP has advised that if they reach the maximum limit they can simply pay a small amount of fee. Moreover, it is to be noted that some cloud service providers offer free trials hence BEs must be extremely careful before considering purchasing such cloud services.

All in all, the SECP aims to ensure that all BEs utilize all the best cloud services without facing any security risks.

Cloud Computing cloud services SECP
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Government Is Introducing A Conducive Environment For E-commerce Startups

in News
Aug 7, 2021  ·  

Xiaomi Beats Samsung To Become The Number One Smartphone Brand

in Mobile, News
Aug 7, 2021  ·  

How To Increase The Time To Unsend An Email On Gmail

in News
Aug 7, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Government Is Introducing A Conducive Environment For E-commerce Startups