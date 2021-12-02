Shaping the next-gen transportation system in Pakistan: TPL Trakker and Masst Rides come together to serve the nation

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company for Tracking, Telematics, Mapping, and Location-Based Services, has recently joined hands with Masst Rides Private Limited, Pakistan’s first Network Transportation Company, to provide effective Location-Based Services for the platform. With TPL’s robust systems and infrastructures including comprehensive mapping touchpoints, emerging local entrants in Pakistan’s digitization landscape especially ride-hailing services are being enabled vastly in their journey towards reshaping the national ecosystem.

Ride-Hailing startups and established companies have raised close to $900 million in various rounds of funding giving rise to one of the biggest markets in the region that is expected to grow considerably over the coming years.

As the segment revolutionizes with local players including startups setting foot into the market, TPL Trakker’s mapping and location-based solutions powered by an extensive database are playing a crucial role in facilitating the technological ecosphere in Pakistan, by providing these organizations with the avenues to seamlessly integrate elaborate protocols for high-quality service provisions.

The current partnership with Masst Rides, another ride-hailing startup for individuals and corporate customers will allow the platform to provide its users with unique and comfortable travel experiences through the technical prowess of TPL Trakker.

A signing ceremony was held recently in this regard where Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO TPL Trakker and Muhammad Noman Shaukat, CEO Masst Rides, inked the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

“At TPL Trakker, we are making diligent efforts as a leading technology enabler in the country to provide established entities as well as entrepreneurial ventures with the crucial avenues required for sustainable development. In the midst of Pakistan’s diversifying digital ecosphere, we are serving as a catalyst for rapid change. This partnership with Masst Rides is a personification of our commitment to the end consumer where two tech partners collaborate for their betterment.” Said Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO TPL Trakker. “Masst Rides Private Limited was established with the objective of offering reliable and safe traveling experience to individuals and corporate customers. Our Vision is to organize the Transportation Industry of Pakistan such that it becomes fast and effective. Our collaboration with TPL Trakker is in line with our vision and we hope to achieve and grow more under this partnership” said Muhammad Noman Shaukat, CEO Masst Rides.

TPL Trakker is playing an extensive role in transforming Pakistan’s digital ecosystem through a variety of sophisticated IoT, mapping, and technology-based services for various industries.