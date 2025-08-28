Flight operations at Sialkot International Airport have been temporarily halted after floodwater breached protective barriers and entered the airport premises. The closure, effective from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, was confirmed through a formal NOTAM issued to airlines and aviation authorities.

Despite the disruption, officials assured that the main runway, terminal building, and parking lots remain unaffected, with safety measures firmly in place.

According to airport authorities, flooding from the southern side caused water seepage into restricted areas. Emergency teams, supported by heavy machinery, are actively engaged in draining accumulated water to prevent further damage.

“All resources are mobilized to ensure operations resume safely once conditions improve,” the airport spokesperson stated.

Earlier, the Punjab government declared a public holiday in Gujrat and Sialkot, two of the hardest-hit districts. Rescue efforts have accelerated as rising floodwater continues to threaten low-lying communities due to heavy inflows from Indian rivers, including the Sutlej and Chenab.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already issued an extraordinary flood warning for the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers. Over 190,000 people have been evacuated, while authorities urged remaining residents to move to safer ground immediately.

District commissioners of Gujrat and Sialkot personally inspected flood levels at Head Marala, where several critical points remain under pressure. Officials confirmed that 20 stranded people near Shahbazpur Bridge were successfully rescued, though mobile networks and internet services in Gujrat remain badly affected.

The suspension of flights at Sialkot Airport underlines the severity of the disaster, as authorities remain on high alert to safeguard infrastructure, essential services, and human lives.