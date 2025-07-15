Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

The provincial government has extended the deadline for installing the newly introduced Ajrak-themed number plates. Drivers now have until August 14 to comply without facing fines.

The announcement was made by Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla during a press briefing in Karachi on Monday.

Chawla clarified that vehicles without Ajrak number plates won’t be fined before the new deadline. However, other traffic violations will still be penalized. These include riding without a helmet or lacking valid documents.

“Ajrak is a proud symbol of Sindh’s rich cultural heritage and will remain a permanent part of the new number plate design,” said Chawla.

The move has sparked mixed reactions. Some people question the plate’s design and legality. But the government insists the new design is not just symbolic. The Ajrak plates are part of the Safe City project. They include security features to support road monitoring and law enforcement.

The plates are being rolled out for all vehicle types, and officials urge citizens to complete the switch before the extended deadline to avoid any last-minute hassles or penalties.

Despite public skepticism, the government’s stance remains unwavering.

“The extension offers relief, but compliance is essential. These plates are not optional,” Chawla emphasized.

The Sindh Excise Department continues to encourage early plate replacements. The initiative is positioned as a blend of tradition and technology, aimed at enhancing both identity and safety on the roads of Sindh.