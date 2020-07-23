Sindh Government all geared up to launch camera readable registration number plates

Good news for the vehicle owners residing in Sindh. The Government of Sindh has rolled out an all-new vehicle registration number plate that is camera readable. Shoaib Siddiqui the Director-General of Excise and Taxation Department and Narcotics Department mentioned the number of plates while addressing the meeting.

The number of plates was developed with the contribution of NRTC or National Radio Telecommunication. The new number plates would be assists the tracking of the vehicle and obtaining real-time data as these are camera readable.

The security feature includes the laser serial number identification, integrated laser marks, tracking chip, and radio frequency identification tags. The number plats have the graphic of Sindh’s monogram. The Number Plates will be available to the general public in November 2020. However, in the first phase, the plates will be issued to only registered cars. In the second phase, the number of plates will be available to the cars that fall under the transfer category, and in the third phase, people will be able to purchase them.

On the other hand, Murad Ali Shah the Chief Minister of Sindh has advised the respective departments to keep the price of the plates low so that people belonging to each financial category would be able to afford it. The base of these plates would be white for the general public and green for the government-owned vehicles.

Earlier on both Baluchistan and Punjab introduced new registration number plates in collaboration with NRTC. The plates were sold at the price of Rs.1400 in both the province.

