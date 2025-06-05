By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh To Establish First Silicon Valley Style Tech Zone In Karachi

The Sindh government secured official approval to set up the province’s first Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Karachi. The zone covers 500 acres in Karachi Education City, Gadap. It aims to become a regional hub for high-tech innovation, inspired by California’s Silicon Valley.



Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) gave the green light. The move marks a key step in Sindh’s plan to modernize its industrial and academic landscape through technology.

Tech Zone: A Magnet for Investment

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment, shared updates on investor interest. “We have received expressions of interest from eight major domestic and foreign investors,” he said.

These early commitments show strong faith in Sindh’s vision. The province wants to build a competitive, world-class tech ecosystem.

Focus Areas: From Cybersecurity to Clean Energy

The new STZ will support smart manufacturing. It will host institutions working in automation, cybersecurity, blockchain, health tech, agri-tech, 5G, and clean energy.



This mix reflects global tech trends. It also supports Pakistan’s goals to boost exports, create jobs, and drive innovation.

Special Tech Zone: Bridging Academia and Industry

The STZ will help connect universities with the private tech sector. “This Special Technology Zone will prove to be the best junction for the integration of academia and industry,” Qamar said.

The zone’s location inside Karachi Education City gives it a big advantage. It can tap into academic talent from nearby universities and research centers. This setup will fuel collaboration and innovation.

Outlook

The Karachi STZ could set a model for other provinces. If successful, it will lift Pakistan’s status as a tech investment hub. It also promises to reshape Sindh’s digital and industrial future.

