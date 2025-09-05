Snapchat is expanding its AI-powered features with the launch of Imagine Lens, a new tool that lets users generate and edit images directly through text prompts. The feature is now rolling out to Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers.

With Imagine Lens, users can type a prompt to create, transform, or even remake their Snaps. The results can be shared with friends, added to Stories, or posted outside the app.

While Snapchat already offers a wide range of AI-driven Lenses, the company says this is its first Lens that supports fully open prompts for image generation.

The tool works with both custom and pre-loaded prompts. Users can try straightforward ideas like “create an image of me as a superhero flying over a city” or “turn me into a character in a video game.” Snapchat has also included more elaborate presets, such as transforming a selfie into a four-panel comic with a twist, a caricature, or even a skydive scene. Prompts can be changed at any time by tapping the caption bar.

Snap also unveiled a text-to-image research model for mobile devices earlier this year. Hinting that it would play a role in future features. The company didn’t confirm if that specific model powers Imagine Lens, but said its AI Lenses use a mix of proprietary and third-party models.

Subscribers can access Imagine Lens from the front of the Lens Carousel or under the Exclusive category. The service comes at a premium: Snapchat+ Platinum is priced at $15.99 per month, while Lens+ is available at $8.99 per month.