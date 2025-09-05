By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Snapchat

Snapchat is expanding its AI-powered features with the launch of Imagine Lens, a new tool that lets users generate and edit images directly through text prompts. The feature is now rolling out to Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers.

With Imagine Lens, users can type a prompt to create, transform, or even remake their Snaps. The results can be shared with friends, added to Stories, or posted outside the app.

While Snapchat already offers a wide range of AI-driven Lenses, the company says this is its first Lens that supports fully open prompts for image generation.

snapchat-plus-ai-image-generator

The tool works with both custom and pre-loaded prompts. Users can try straightforward ideas like “create an image of me as a superhero flying over a city” or “turn me into a character in a video game.” Snapchat has also included more elaborate presets, such as transforming a selfie into a four-panel comic with a twist, a caricature, or even a skydive scene. Prompts can be changed at any time by tapping the caption bar.

Snap also unveiled a text-to-image research model for mobile devices earlier this year. Hinting that it would play a role in future features. The company didn’t confirm if that specific model powers Imagine Lens, but said its AI Lenses use a mix of proprietary and third-party models.

Subscribers can access Imagine Lens from the front of the Lens Carousel or under the Exclusive category. The service comes at a premium: Snapchat+ Platinum is priced at $15.99 per month, while Lens+ is available at $8.99 per month.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Secp Warns Public Over Illegal 4d Group Investment Scheme
SECP Pushes Sukuk Expansion, Digital Reforms to Boost Financial Inclusion
Honda City Facelift To Debut In Pakistan Next Week After 4 Years
Honda Atlas Announces Price and Booking Schedule for City Aspire S
Luxury Suv Prices Fall Sharply After Pakistans 2025 Budget
Punjab Excise Registers Most Expensive Vehicle Ever
Punjab Approves Rs120 Billion For Expressway Project In Lahore
Punjab Approves Rs120 Billion for Elevated Expressway Project in Lahore
Fbise
FBISE Honors Matric & Inter Toppers 2025 Results
Punjab To Roll Out Electric Taxi Scheme In Two Weeks
Punjab to Roll Out Electric Taxi Scheme in Two Weeks
Pakistan To Launch Super App For E Govt Services
Pakistan to Launch National Super App for Govt Services
Nadra
NADRA Confirms Offices Closure Timings on Sept 6 Holiday
Neuralink Extends Brain Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
Neuralink Extends Brain-Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
KP Police Launches Digital HRMIS to Drive Modernization
Govt Approves Rs3 5b Subsidy For Qr Based Payments
Govt Approves Rs3.5b Subsidy for QR-Based Payments
Pbs Reports 1 29 Inflation In Weekly Prices
PBS Reports 1.29% Inflation in Weekly Prices
OpenAI Jobs Platform
OpenAI is Building a Jobs Platform to Rival LinkedIn