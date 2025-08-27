Snapchat Says Ai Powered Ar Lens Dramatically Boost Engagement

Snapchat has dropped an in-depth marketing analysis that can be influential for social media apps and businesses. The study comes at a unique time; It is out at a time when analysts are debating the processes AI can take over human walks of life.

In this regard, Generative AI is solidifying itself as the next big break for social media marketing. To check how well they are doing, Snapchat recently partnered with eye square and PMG. In their new study, they incorporated responses from over 14,800 respondents across 7 markets (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the U.K. and the U.S.).

Generative AI Ads Drive Major Brand Impact

In a newly released study conducted by Snapchat with Eye Square and PMG across seven markets (including the US, UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia) the numbers spoke volumes. AI-assisted video ads and AR Lenses significantly outperformed traditional static formats in every key metric.

Here’s what the study revealed:

AI is now mainstream in the workflow. Marketers are using generative AI for rapid concept development, variant creation, and cultural relevance.

Transparency pays off. Ads that note “AI-assisted” maintain viewer trust and, in some cases, perform even better than undisclosed versions.

Personalization wins bigger. Audience-targeted AI ad variants hold attention longer and drive higher conversion compared to one-size-fits-all models.

Format matters. Mobile-first, vertical content made for Snapchat (like AR Lenses and eye-catching videos) delivers far better engagement than repurposed assets.

This clarity arrives as Snapchat accelerates its AI product launches: Sponsored AI Lenses, AI-powered video templates in Snapchat+, and flashes of futuristic AR hardware.

The Powerhouse Platform Behind the Results

Snapchat boasts 422 million daily active users (Q2 2025) and over 350 million daily AR users. That means AI-powered ads can reach hundreds of millions in immersive formats. Snap’s evolving ad tools (like paid AR Lenses) and AI features for creators makes it one of the only social media apps moving from “ad as banner” to “ad as experience.”

How Marketers Should Optimize for This AI-First Shift

Disclose AI use: Transparency keeps trust intact

Design for mobile-first viewing

Serve culturally relevant creative to different segments, and mix it up based on geography

Combine content with action prompts for deeper reach utilizing AI

Track time-in-view and recall as early indicators of impact.

Snapchat’s study proves that immersive, AI-native creative can be a massive leap forwards to command trust, drive recall and bring generate more leads. With hundreds of millions engaging with AR daily, it remains to be seen how it entices the new audience.

Or whether or not other apps will follow suit. could define winners and losers in mobile marketing. In any case, it is time the world moved on from static ads.