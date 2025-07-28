Aiming to bring peace of mind after nights out or long journeys Snapchat is launching a new Home Safe feature to automatically notify trusted friends or family when users arrive home safely.

How the Home Safe Feature Works

Users begin by setting their location as “Home” in Snap Map via their Bitmoji profile. When heading out they can activate a one‑time alert by tapping the Map icon in a chat and selecting Home Safe. The app then sends an automatic “You got home safe” notification once the user arrives, for a single time then shuts off quietly.

Notifications are only sent to friends with whom the user already shares their location on Snap Map and only if location-sharing is enabled. By default location sharing is off so no one receives alerts unless the user intentionally opts in.

Home Safe Feature Might Mean More Than It Seems

Snapchat positions Home Safe as a built-in safety tool offering “peace of mind” during everyday moments like late‑night outings concerts or solo travel without the need for manual check‑ins. The user doesn’t need to remember to message someone; they simply trigger the alert and let Snap handle the rest.

The update builds on Snap Map’s existing location sharing features which already include real-time tracking limited to trusted contacts and enhanced privacy controls for parental oversight through Family Centre tools.

Privacy and Safety Built In

Snapchat emphasizes that this alert is not continuous location tracking. It’s a single confirmation that cuts off once sent. Users retain complete control over who receives the alert they can disable location sharing at any time and only approved friends ever see their location.

The feature also complements parental safety enhancements introduced in late 2024 including simplified location permissions expanded in‑app warnings and friend request protections for teens on Snap Map. In May, Snapchat announced that their user base for Snap Maps topped 400 million monthly active users.

As concerns about safety and digital well‑being rise Snapchat’s Home Safe joins a growing roster of proactive tools, from location-based check-ins to AI safety reminders, to support user peace of mind without sacrificing privacy.