By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

In a move to protect minors from the risks of excessive social media use, the Social Media (Minimum Age for Users) Bill 2025 has been introduced in Pakistan’s Senate. The bill proposes that children under the age of 16 be banned from using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and others.

The bill shifts the responsibility to social media companies, requiring them to block underage users from creating accounts. Companies failing to comply could face fines between Rs50,000 to Rs5 million.

Additionally, the bill includes penalties for individuals who help minors access social media, with up to six months of imprisonment. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee enforcement and have the authority to block accounts and issue regulations under this law.

This proposal aims to safeguard children from potential harm on digital platforms, ensuring a safer online environment.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

