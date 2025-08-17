Bahawalnagar police have arrested two TikTokers for allegedly performing obscene acts and possessing drugs, registering separate cases against them. The arrests followed a TikTok video allegedly featuring vulgar and obscene content that went viral on multiple social media platforms.

Investigations revealed that Abu Bakar from Anarkali Bazaar, disguised in a burqa, performed obscene acts with a trader named Ikram inside Anarkali Bazaar around eight to ten days ago to make the video popular. Police confirmed that both individuals were arrested along the Fordwah canal on August 16 following a tip-off.

A case under section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code was filed against both on August 15, following a complaint lodged by ASI Shabbir Shah. During a search, authorities recovered 200 grams of hashish from Ikram’s pocket, which was seized as evidence.

In addition to the obscenity charges, another FIR was registered against the TikTokers under the Narcotics Act for possession of prohibited drugs. Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the offenses.

The arrest of the two TikTokers highlights increasing scrutiny on social media content and illegal drug possession, with authorities emphasizing that viral content does not exempt individuals from legal consequences.