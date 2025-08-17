By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Arrest Powers Tied To Consultation With Business Representatives

Bahawalnagar police have arrested two TikTokers for allegedly performing obscene acts and possessing drugs, registering separate cases against them. The arrests followed a TikTok video allegedly featuring vulgar and obscene content that went viral on multiple social media platforms.

Investigations revealed that Abu Bakar from Anarkali Bazaar, disguised in a burqa, performed obscene acts with a trader named Ikram inside Anarkali Bazaar around eight to ten days ago to make the video popular. Police confirmed that both individuals were arrested along the Fordwah canal on August 16 following a tip-off.

A case under section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code was filed against both on August 15, following a complaint lodged by ASI Shabbir Shah. During a search, authorities recovered 200 grams of hashish from Ikram’s pocket, which was seized as evidence.

In addition to the obscenity charges, another FIR was registered against the TikTokers under the Narcotics Act for possession of prohibited drugs. Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the offenses.

The arrest of the two TikTokers highlights increasing scrutiny on social media content and illegal drug possession, with authorities emphasizing that viral content does not exempt individuals from legal consequences.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations
NADRA Karachi Service Center Now Open to Public
T Bills Lose Appeal As Foreign Investors Pull Out
T-Bills Lose Appeal as Foreign Investors Pull Out
Sindhs Jhimpir Project Aims To Cut Industrial Power Costs
Sindh’s Jhimpir Project Aims to Cut Industrial Power Costs
Punjab Cm Internship Program Opens For Veterinary Graduates
Punjab CM Internship Program Opens for Veterinary Graduates
Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute
Digital Media Bill 2025 Suggests Fines up to Rs100 Million for Obscene Content
Mobile Wallets Gain Momentum In Push For Cashless Economy
Mobile Wallets Gain Momentum in Push for Cashless Economy
Govt Sets Bold Targets To Promote Cashless Economy By 2026
Govt Sets Bold Targets to Promote Cashless Economy by 2026
Ducky Bhai Promises Refunds Amid Heavy Criticism Over Online Course
Popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai Detained at Lahore Airport by LEAs, Sources Say
Ministry Demands Swift Raast Qr Code Implementation For Utility Bills
Ministry Demands Swift Raast QR Code Implementation for Utility Bills
Jazz Zong Ufone Unite To Support Flood Hit Communities In Kp Ajk
Jazz, Zong & Ufone Unite to Support Flood-Hit Communities in KP & AJK
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Anthropics Claude Ai Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Anthropic’s Claude AI Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Onic Celebrates Two Years Of Redefining Pakistans Digital Telecom Experience
Onic Celebrates Two Years of Redefining Pakistan’s Digital Telecom Experience