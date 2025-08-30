A recent Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data set provided to local media revealed that the number of social media users in Pakistan has reached 51.6 million. The number indicates further increase in online activity in the country.

Facebook is the largest platform in Pakistan with the highest user reach. The PTA data shows Facebook at the top of the list. This makes Facebook the primary site for many Pakistanis who use social media for news entertainment and business.

The PTA breakdown places YouTube and WhatsApp close behind Facebook in overall use. YouTube recorded strong adoption driven by video content and streaming. WhatsApp has continued to be the primary messaging application used to communicate in Pakistan on a daily basis. The three platforms are the backbone of most internet users day to day activities.

Tik Tok has grown swiftly as well and is already one of the most used services in the country. Snapchat and Instagram hold significant user bases. X has the smallest user base among the major platforms tracked by the regulator. The diversity of platforms shows how Pakistanis use social media for a range of activities from short video creation to private messaging.

Social media has increased with aided internet growth and higher speeds via mobile internet. This year the PTA has recorded increased 3G and 4G subscriptions and better mobile data throughput. This ease of access to social applications and streaming services has been achieved through the growth of infrastructure that has been experienced in Pakistan by users.

These trends are of interest to businesses creators and policy makers. The statistics indicate that there are clear opportunities of digital marketing and services that are dependent on social platforms. According to regulators, they will keep on publishing regular updates in order to make the industry and citizens aware of changes on online behavior.