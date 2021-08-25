Sony launches a lighter version of the PS5 Digital Edition

In recent news, Sony has discreetly introduced a new model for the PS5 Digital Edition which seems to be lighter than the previous model. This model of the PS5 is termed model number CFI-1102A which will be arriving in Australia first and then other regions soon.

Moreover, in terms of weight, this model faces a weight reduction of around 3.6KG. This includes a new stand design that does not require any installation via screwdriver hence allowing you to install the stand by hand. The screws in the box play an important role which gives a more grippy texture.

If we talk about design or appearance then there is no change to that and there are certainly no changes in terms of hardware or software. In a nutshell, it’s the same PS5 as it was first launched except a bit lighter which might matter to you or not depending upon your preference.

However, it seems this model has already arrived in Japan, according to a leak, while the rest of the world is still under the waiting list as to its arrival.