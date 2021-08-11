SpaceX Launches Billboard Satellite That Plays Ads In The Sky

In recent news, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will be placing a huge satellite that will be able to display advertisements and other promotional content in the sky. The ever-popular space company is working with a Candian startup Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to launch the satellite on the Falcon 9 rocket.

This rocket will launch a satellite before the rocket reaches the moon. According to Samuel Reid, the CEO and Co-Founder of GEC, the satellite would be released in 2022 and companies would have to purchase tokens in order to design a pixel on the screen.

There are five types of tokens. Beta and Rho for the advert’s placement on the screen, Gamma and Kappa for the color and brightness, and XI for its duration. These tokens will be purchasable via cryptocurrencies.

As of now, it is currently unclear how large the advertisements will be and how they will be shown at a time. Moreover, the real question is how it will have an impact on the environment in regards to the local flora and fauna, especially the energy usage of the satellite.