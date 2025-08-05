Spotify Announces New Price Increase For Premium Users

Spotify has announced a fresh round of price hikes for its Premium subscription plans. The new pricing will affect users in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. However, the company did not reveal which specific countries will face the change.

Subscribers in impacted regions will soon receive email notifications about the revised prices. In some European markets, like Spain, Italy, and Portugal, prices have already increased by €1. The new base price in these countries is now €11.99.

In Pakistan, Spotify has not yet confirmed any changes to its Premium pricing. We will continue to provide updates as soon as official information is released by Spotify. The price hike rollout across major global regions suggests that further markets may be affected soon.

According to Spotify’s Q2 financial report, premium subscribers have reached 276 million, showing steady growth. However, the company missed its quarterly earnings guidance by $100 million despite the subscriber increase. These price changes come as Spotify looks to balance rising operational costs and long-term profitability.

For now, users in unaffected countries should monitor their emails for potential updates in the coming weeks.