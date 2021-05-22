News, Technology

Spotify Brings About Handy Search Filters To Its App And More

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

Spotify has recently added some new updates to its mobile application on both iOS and Android. Now when users type in something they’ll be able to see ab filters which allow users to better search for what they are looking for. Once the user taps on one of these filters it refines the search results.

These filters include artists, songs, playlists, albums, podcasts, and much more. So if you’re looking for podcasts you can simply tap on the podcast filter and Spotify will give you a list of curated podcasts based on the kind of podcast or track. Although this isn’t some major change it does help users navigate through different tracks and playlists easily.

Another new update is that Spotify will be integrating Storytel with its platform later this year. This means Spotify users can listen to audiobooks. Presently, Storytel is available in 25 countries globally and offers over 500,000 audiobooks.

With such changes in Spotify, we can expect that the platform will soon become the most used all-in-one audio streaming service.

A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

