Spotify celebrates Independence Day with Pak Sar Zameen

“Dil Dil Pakistan” is perhaps the most widely used lyrical slogan every year on the 14th of August as millions of Pakistanis across the globe get ready to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan. The endearing term translates into “Pakistan, my heart.”

With August finally, here, the excitement of Pakistan Independence Day has started filling the air. People are already adorning their houses and shops with Pakistani flag buntings while offices are also decorating their interiors and buildings with large flags. Special Independence-day promotional campaigns are up and running. There is one thing that connects all the celebrations taking place on this day, though: music. Milli-naghmay, or patriotic songs, play a crucial role in transcending all dividing lines and bring Pakistanis together on this special occasion.

To commemorate the Independence Day of Pakistan, Spotify has launched a new playlist called Pak Sar Zameen. The playlist contains songs that date back to the times of young Pakistan including iconic tracks like “Aeh Rah-E-Haq Ke Shaheeddo” by legendary Madam Noor Jahan and “Mera Inaam Pakistan” by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Listeners are able to get a glimpse into the past while listening to these songs. The playlist also features “Dil Dil Pakistan” by Vital Signs and “Jazba – e – Junoon” by Junoon, some of the most popular patriotic songs in the country.

On this 74th Independence Day, stream some of the tracks that are close to Pakistan’s heart by playing Pak Sar Zameen.