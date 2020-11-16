Spotify FINALLY launching in Pakistan? Here’s what we know so far

If you were among those who found themselves getting excited and confused in equal measure upon seeing “Spotify” and “Pakistan” together on social media, you’re not alone. While we have no official word from the music streaming giant itself, it appears that we will be getting its services very soon.

Sweden-based Spotify is easily one of the most popular companies in the world, famous for its clean-cut user interface coupled with its excellent audio streaming service. However, it has never been something we Pakistanis could enjoy. After all, it simply wasn’t available in our geographic location. But is that going to change sooner than we think?

The music streaming company recently created a verified Instagram account entitled Spotify Pakistan, and even though there are no posts yet, the account has already garnered more than 14,000 followers. More will continue to pour in, as the hype surrounding Spotify’s long-awaited arrival in Pakistan increases.

So, yes, while we have no official word from the company itself, its social media activity seems to suggest that our wait just might be about to be over.

In spite of competition from rival services like Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube Music, Spotify remains hugely popular due to its extensive library of songs. Earlier this year, it launches across 13 new markets in Europe, and if the Pakistan announcement is anything to go by, the company will continue to expand its services across the world.

Currently, Spotify has a total of 144 million subscribers. With over 60 million tracks and four billion playlists to choose from, users can easily download their favorite songs and podcasts on their devices and immerse themselves in a brilliant audio experience.

