By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Spotify

Spotify has unveiled a brand-new messaging feature, making it easier than ever to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app.

This update introduces Spotify Messages, which lets users send recommendations without needing third-party platforms. Starting this week, the feature will roll out in select markets for both free and premium users aged 16 and above.

This is Spotify’s second big update in just two weeks. It follows the launch of a mixing feature for Premium subscribers, which allows smoother transitions between playlist tracks. Together, these updates signal Spotify’s push to expand its in-app experience beyond simple listening.

The new tool integrates seamlessly with Spotify’s current sharing options. While listening in the Now Playing view, users can tap the share icon and select a friend to send content to.

Recipients may accept or decline message requests and reply using text or emoji reactions, keeping interactions simple and personal.

Spotify Direct Messaging

Conversations on Spotify Messages are limited to one-on-one chats. They are available only between users who have previously interacted through features like Jams, Blends, or Collaborative Playlists, or those sharing a Family or Duo plan. All exchanges are stored in a dedicated Messages inbox, which can be accessed by tapping the profile picture.

Spotify emphasizes that these conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption while also falling under the company’s existing content moderation policies. This ensures user safety while keeping interactions secure.

Importantly, the company notes that Spotify Messages will not replace social media integrations. Users can still share tracks across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and more. Instead, this new feature aims to complement existing sharing methods by creating a private space inside the app itself.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

PMD AI weather alert
PMD Uses AI for Real-Time Weather Alerts in Punjab, Kashmir
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Opens Fintech Sandbox for Innovative Solutions
P@sha
AI Adoption Reduces Hiring in Pakistan’s IT Sector
Us Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok At Gamescom
US Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok at Gamescom
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments
Pakistan Customs Goes High-Tech with AI Verification
Punjab To Implement Second Phase Of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Punjab to Implement Second Phase of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns
Auto Loans in Pakistan Rise 25% in July 2025
Kp College Privatization Plan To Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
KP College Privatization Plan to Hand Over 55 Public Institutions
Pak Us It Cooperation Deepens As Us Charge Daffaires Calls On It Minister
Pak US IT Cooperation Deepens as US Chargé d’Affaires Calls on IT Minister
Nvidia Showcases Jetson Thor Capable Of Running Generative Ai Robots
NVIDIA Showcases Jetson Thor Capable of Running Generative AI Robots
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers from Private School Jobs
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Pakistan Sees 59% Jump in July Foreign Inflows
Google Purges Malicious Apps From Play Store After 19m Downloads
Google Purges Malicious Apps from Play Store After 19M Downloads