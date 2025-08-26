Spotify has unveiled a brand-new messaging feature, making it easier than ever to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app.

This update introduces Spotify Messages, which lets users send recommendations without needing third-party platforms. Starting this week, the feature will roll out in select markets for both free and premium users aged 16 and above.

This is Spotify’s second big update in just two weeks. It follows the launch of a mixing feature for Premium subscribers, which allows smoother transitions between playlist tracks. Together, these updates signal Spotify’s push to expand its in-app experience beyond simple listening.

The new tool integrates seamlessly with Spotify’s current sharing options. While listening in the Now Playing view, users can tap the share icon and select a friend to send content to.

Recipients may accept or decline message requests and reply using text or emoji reactions, keeping interactions simple and personal.

Conversations on Spotify Messages are limited to one-on-one chats. They are available only between users who have previously interacted through features like Jams, Blends, or Collaborative Playlists, or those sharing a Family or Duo plan. All exchanges are stored in a dedicated Messages inbox, which can be accessed by tapping the profile picture.

Spotify emphasizes that these conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption while also falling under the company’s existing content moderation policies. This ensures user safety while keeping interactions secure.

Importantly, the company notes that Spotify Messages will not replace social media integrations. Users can still share tracks across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and more. Instead, this new feature aims to complement existing sharing methods by creating a private space inside the app itself.