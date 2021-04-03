News, Technology

Spotify leaks the ‘Car Thing’ feature from its own app

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 42 sec read>

Spotify’s much anticipated in-car gadget called ‘Car Thing’ has shown up in numerous in-app renders which were released by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser who fund the images in Spotify’s app code.

These renders match up quite closely with photographs of the real deal submitted as part of filings to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As a result, we now know how Spotify’s Car Thing looks like in terms of design which includes a large knob on the right, a color screen, and four buttons on top.

Image source: Steve Moser

Despite that, Spotify’s design has since moved much closer to a smart display style, which makes sense considering it now more closely resembles a miniature infotainment screen one would find in a modern vehicle. These new renders show off the screen and a possible interface design, in addition to various mount designs for attaching the device to different parts of the dashboard.

Image source: Steve Moser

The term ‘Car Thing’ is not an official name for the feature and it is not confirmed when this feature will be released to the public.

spotify
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Google is limiting which apps can see everything else you have got in your phone

in News, Technology
Apr 3, 2021  ·   48 sec read

Twitter set to bring Spaces features for desktop web browsers

in News, Social Media
Apr 3, 2021  ·   37 sec read

KSBL Hosts Flagship Business Acumen Competition SiMERGE for students and corporate professionals

in News, Technology
Apr 3, 2021  ·   2 min read