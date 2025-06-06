By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Starlink Receives Commercial Licence To Operate In India

Starlink has received a commercial licence to operate in India, according to two sources cited by Reuters on Friday, marking a significant step forward for Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture in South Asia.



The approval from the Department of Telecommunications clears a critical barrier for Starlink’s commercial licence in India, a goal the company has pursued since 2022. This comes amid mounting pressure on Musk, whose ongoing dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump could impact $22 billion in SpaceX contracts.

With this approval, Starlink becomes the third firm licensed by India’s telecoms ministry, joining Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio in the country’s satellite internet race.

Though the Department of Telecommunications and Starlink have not commented officially, sources say further regulatory hurdles remain. The company must still obtain a separate licence from India’s space regulator, a process reportedly near completion.



Afterward, Starlink must acquire spectrum, build ground infrastructure, and pass rigorous security trials before it can begin selling its services. One source indicated that this phase could take several months.

In a strategic move earlier this year, Jio and Bharti Airtel partnered with Musk to stock Starlink devices in their stores. However, they will continue to compete in the satellite broadband space.

Starlink and Jio were previously at odds over India’s spectrum allocation strategy, with the government ultimately supporting Musk’s view of assigned, rather than auctioned, spectrum.

India’s telecom regulator recently proposed a 4% annual revenue fee for satellite operators, a move criticized by domestic companies for being too lenient.

Deloitte estimates India’s satellite broadband market could reach $1.9 billion by 2030, making it a lucrative target for players like Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper, which is still awaiting its licence.

Elon Musk, Reliance Jio, starlink
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Us Tech Fund Commits 10 Million To 2 Pakistani It Entrepreneurs

US Tech Fund Commits $10 Million to 2 Pakistani IT Entrepreneurs

Sbp Issues Halan Microfinance Bank License Across Pakistan

SBP Issues Halan Microfinance Bank License Across Pakistan

Govt Keeps Small Car Tax Unchanged Eyes Carbon Levy Instead

Govt Keeps Small Car Tax Unchanged, Eyes Carbon Levy Instead

Meta Tracked Android Users Even In Incognito Mode

Meta Tracked Android Users, Even in Incognito Mode

Whatsapp Beta Adds One Tap Media Sharing To Meta Ai

WhatsApp Beta Adds One-Tap Media Sharing to Meta AI

Pakistan Security Standard Pss Launch For Cryptographic And It Security Devices

Pakistan Crypto Council Convenes High-Level Meeting on Digital Asset Legality

Pta Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Sale Of Cloned Mobile Devices

PTA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Sale of Cloned Mobile Devices

Whatsapp Is Ready To Introduce Personalized Chatbots Soon

WhatsApp is Ready To Introduce Personalized Chatbots Soon

You Can Now Get Jetour Vehicles On 36 Months Installments

You Can Now Get Jetour Vehicles On 36 Months Installments ( Only 94k per month)

This Bioluminescence Tool Is 515x Better At Virus Detection

This Bioluminescence Tool Is 515X Better At Virus Detection

Pm Appoints Key Officials For It And Cybersecurity Projects

PM Appoints Key Officials for IT and Cybersecurity Projects

Pm Shehbaz Extends Tenure Of Cybersecurity Project Director

PM Shehbaz Extends Tenure of Cybersecurity Project Director

Operation Grey Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers In Pakistan

“Operation Grey” Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers in Pakistan