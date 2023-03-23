Starlink Stellite Broadband Is Now Officially Registered In Pakistan

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite broadband service, is officially registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to the minister, it has registered with the authentic sources of Pakistan.

According to details, a meeting occurred between Ryan Goodnight, Global Director SpaceX and Syed Aminul Haq, Federal Minister Of Information Technology and Communication.

In a meeting, both the parties discussed the details of the registration of Starlink internet Broadband In Pakistan.

وفاقی وزیر آئی ٹی و ٹیلی کمیونیکیشن سید امین الحق سے گلوبل ڈائریکٹر اسپیس ایکس کی ملاقات اسپیس ایکس کی کمپنی اسٹار لنک نے ایس ای سی پی میں اپنی رجسٹریشن کرالی ہے، پاکستان میں تیزترین اور ارزاں سیٹیلائٹ انٹرنیٹ سروسز کی راہیں ہموار ہورہی ہیں، امین الحق pic.twitter.com/SKutv8NhMo — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) March 22, 2023

The agenda of the meeting was to explore how Starlink’s fastest and cheapest satellite internet services will change the overall way of providing affordable broadband services in every corner of Pakistan.

It is revealed that Elon Musk’s Starlink asked potential subscribers to pay a refundable deposit as a pre-order for service/equipment. However, PTA asked officials to stop taking pre-order bookings.

The Minister expressed his optimism that inactive mobile towers could be inexpensively activated even in remote locations.

Starlink’s services will significantly lower the operational costs of telecom operators.

Currently, the international broadband services Starlink delivers around 2,000 satellites which serve a regular customer of nearly 10,000 spread over a dozen countries.

In addition, he also said that inactive mobile towers in remote areas are activated at a low cost.

“Our main objective is to provide broadband services to every corner of Pakistan at affordable tariffs,” said the Minister, adding, “Starlink can play an important role in this regard”.

The SpaceX Global Director Ryan Goodnight thanked the Minister for his full cooperation. In addition, he also said that Pakistan was progressing fats in the IT and Telecommunication sector.

“Basic steps are complete, and we are ready to go fast”.

Though the initiative will help boost Pakistan’s telecom sector and will help provide excellent service in affording ale rates for regular customers.

The launch of Starlink Satellites Broadband Internet Service in Pakistan will help bring high-speed internet connectivity to remote areas.

Therefore, the successful implementation of Starlink’s services in Pakistan is a significant step in achieving the goal of a connected Pakistan.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operates by SpaceX. The largest Broadband provides satellite internet access coverage to over 50 countries.

Moreover, Starlink uses a low earth orbit to deliver the best internet services globally. Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that orbit the planet significantly closer, i.e. 550 km to Earth.

The main objective of Starlink is to generate a low latency that facilitates edge computing on Earth. However, each satellite in the Starlink constellation weighs 573 pounds and has a flat body.

Therefore, one Space Falcon 9 rocket can fit up to 60 satellites. Starlink works on a satellite internet service technology that has existed for many years. Starlink works on radio signals instead of relying on fibre optics to transmit signals.

