Students from Madrassah won a robotics competition at Taxila University

Students from Jamia Baitul Salam participated in an educational competition conducted in HITEC University Taxila. The Madrassa students won robotics competition by beating competitors belonging to 20 other universities.

Not just that the bright students from Jamia Baitul salam have also won Urdu speech competition and Spelling bee contest conducted on the same day in HITEC. This shows the intelligence and talent of not just the regular students but the ones that are enrolled in a madrassa.

Madrassas often receive very disturbing stereotypical views from the local public and they are mainly known to provide only religious education to the population. However, the glory of this Islamic institution depicted that talent and intelligence have no boundaries and that Pakistan is immensely filled with bright and talented youth. Every year HITEC University arrange a mega inter-university event that comprises of different curricular and co-curricular competition. Over 20 educational institutes take part in different activities. Robofiesta is one of the most highlighting competitions of the event.

Jamia Baitul Salam is one of the most prestigious Islamic welfare educational institution which offers their students worldly knowledge under the shade of religion. The institute offers both matriculation and O level education to the pupils. The enrolled students have exceptional intellect and they have been winning competition all over Pakistan.

