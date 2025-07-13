The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that former PTCL employees are entitled to pensions, directing the company to prepare a detailed payment schedule within 90 days despite financial concerns.

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court’s three-member bench ruled on over 250 appeals and petitions, confirming that former employees of PTCL hold full pension entitlement. The court mandated PTCL to finalize a pension payment schedule within 90 days to ensure timely disbursement.

The judgment emphasized that financial difficulties faced by PTCL do not exempt the company from honoring the pension entitlement of its retirees. Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin supported the pensioners’ claims, while Justice Ayesha dissented.

This ruling comes amid PTCL’s financial challenges in FY2025, where despite solid revenue growth driven by broadband and corporate services, the company experienced a nearly 50% drop in net profits year-over-year. Nonetheless, the Supreme Court stressed that such financial setbacks cannot delay or deny the pension entitlement of former employees.

The Supreme Court’s order to implement a pension payment schedule within 90 days is expected to bring relief to many retired PTCL workers, reaffirming their legal right to receive their pensions.