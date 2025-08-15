The Supreme Court of Pakistan has launched the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, replacing the outdated 1980 rules. These reforms modernize judicial procedures, enhance transparency, and align Pakistan’s legal framework with global standards. A major change is the shift to fully digital filing.

Now, all petitions and paper books must be submitted electronically, with scanned copies required. Notices, orders, certified copies, and pleadings will also be issued digitally. Hearings through video link are allowed, and affidavits can be authenticated via apostille.

To improve communication, parties and advocates must provide updated contact numbers, email addresses, and digital application details. Judicial documents sent by post will no longer be accepted. The updated rules span seven parts, 38 orders, and six schedules.

They introduce amendments to 280 provisions, add 60 new ones, and remove five outdated clauses. Court fees have also been revised after decades. Criminal petitions remain fee-free, except for certified copies. Petitions from jail and habeas corpus cases are still exempt from fees.

Highlights of the New Rules, 2025

The reforms were shaped by a committee led by Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan, and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi. They consulted judges, the Pakistan Bar Council, and the Supreme Court Bar Association before full court approval. The Registrar will ensure compliance with Sixth Schedule formats, while urgent applications must be listed within 14 days or earlier. Parties can now inspect or obtain court records online or in person.

Only one review petition is allowed per judgment, filed personally or through alternate counsel. Frivolous reviews risk penalties, and the security deposit has been increased.

Transfer applications under Article 186A and Section 25A of the Family Courts Act, 1964, are now formally recognized. Constitutional benches are structured with at least two judges for interlocutory appeals and three judges for acquittal challenges.

Paper books must be delivered in advance to the Attorney-General, Advocate-General, Prosecutor-General, and respondents, with certification of service. The Registrar may recall ex parte orders if justified.

Compromise in compoundable offenses is officially recognized, and coercive measures may be taken in acquittal appeals when respondents avoid appearance. Lower court record summonses have been streamlined, and branch registries in all provincial capitals will continue.

Fees, costs, and allowances will be reviewed every three years. The written test for advocate-on-record registration is abolished, allowing direct applications from advocates with at least five years’ standing.

Lawyers may wear a sherwani or short black coat, with gowns optional. No concise statement is required in criminal appeals. In civil matters, failure to deposit security for costs within 30 days can cancel leave to appeal.

Minor procedural lapses will be treated as irregularities rather than nullifying proceedings. The court retains inherent powers to ensure justice. These rules mark a significant shift towards digital justice, improved accessibility, and the removal of outdated barriers. The complete rules are available on the Supreme Court’s official website.